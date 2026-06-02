Nintendo Music is now available on virtually any device

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Nintendo offers a subscription service that is somewhat more limited than its competitors', called Nintendo Switch Online, where you essentially have access to online gaming and a catalogue of classics from its older consoles, with more recent titles such as those from the Nintendo 64 and GameCube available on the highest subscription tier, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. However, one thing the subscription does offer that no one else has is access to its own music streaming platform called Nintendo Music, where it is gradually adding all the soundtracks from its games across all generations of Nintendo consoles.

And it seems that many NSO users are unaware that this access is free for them, with no limits, as long as their subscription is active. The only requirement until now was to have a smartphone with an internet connection to download the app, but that is no longer an obstacle.

Nintendo has released a new trailer announcing that the latest update to Nintendo Music now allows users to access the service on a whole host of new devices. You'll be able to listen to the soundtracks on your PC, tablet and even in the car, via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Check out the trailer with the announcement below.