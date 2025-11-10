Nintendo launches official website to test compatibility between Switch and Switch 2 games

HQ

Today we bring you one of those applications that improve the quality of life of families. Nintendo has launched a new website where you can check if Nintendo Switch games work on Nintendo Switch 2 and vice versa. The idea, which may seem rather redundant to many of us (come on, practically 100% of Switch games work on its successor) will undoubtedly support many parents, grandparents and adult family members who are not very much into videogames and are looking for help with gift giving this Christmas.



Here's how the site works: If you do a search and the game comes up, within the tab it will report the compatibility level of that software with both consoles, as they are Switch 1 games that work the same (or better) on Switch 2. However, if you do a search with Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive titles, such as Donkey Kong Bananza, the title does not appear in the list, and this is already an indication that the game your nephew wants for Christmas cannot be... unless it is accompanied by a new console.

So now you know, share this link with your relatives and with those who you think could use it. Are you going to use it?