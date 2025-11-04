Donkey Kong Bananza sells 3.5 million units in three months

HQ

Today Nintendo presented its financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026, and with it they have updated their forecasts for this year upwards, going from forecasting the sale of 15 million Nintendo Switch 2 consoles to 19 million, and much of that success is due to the games they have already published and plan to publish, both first party and third party. And in that catalogue, two titans stand out right now, Mario Kart World (9.7 million units sold) and Donkey Kong Bananza, the big bet for a single player at the moment.

About Bananza, Nintendo has reported that it is very satisfied with the 3.49 million copies sold since last July, when it was released. During that time, it has also released the 'DK Island & Emerald Rush' DLC, which has also contributed significantly to the company's digital-only sales (i.e. digitally released games, downloadable content and Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions), which make up 51.2% of the total.

Based on current Nintendo Switch 2 sales figures, more than a third of Switch users own DK Bananza - are you one of them?