Nintendo isn't ruling out further price hikes for Switch 2 down the line

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While Microsoft and Sony seem to have been competing with each other over who can charge the most for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo has so far left the price of the Switch 2 unchanged. And they technically still haven't touched it, but nevertheless announced last week that there will be price increases for the Switch 2 in September.

That's unfortunate, but it could actually get even worse. Even though the price hasn't even gone up yet, Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said during a Q&A session with the company's investors that he can't promise the price hikes are over:

"There are still uncertainties with component prices, and we may be affected by them not only this year but also next year. We want to be able to respond flexibly to whatever situation arises."

With that said, we can only hope this scenario never comes to pass. If you want to buy a Switch 2 at the current price, you have several months to do so, so take advantage of it.