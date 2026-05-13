Nintendo is starting to build hype for the 10th generation of Pokémon with the recording of the Pokémon Winds and Waves soundtrack

HQ

Although Nintendo is striving to project an image of confidence in 2026, following the releases of Pokémon Pokopia and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, the truth is that it still has many significant gaps to fill in its release calendar if it wishes to maintain the strong start to the year it has achieved in sales with the Nintendo Switch 2. With no 3D Mario game in sight (though this could change quickly, now that the summer season of major events is approaching) and with Gen 10 of Pokémon scheduled for 2027, the heavyweights are still a long way off for players.

However, in the marketing race, the game begins many months earlier, and just moments ago Nintendo surprised us by releasing a behind-the-scenes video of the NHK Symphony Orchestra, the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra recording the theme song for Pokémon Wind and Pokémon Waves.

In the video, we can not only appreciate the work and talent of the members of what is considered Japan's finest orchestra, but we also see some footage from the game, a glimpse of its creatures and even a cheerful visit from Pikachu to the recording studio. The main theme for Pokémon Generation 10 is easily recognisable to fans of the series, as it has been composed based on the original score from the previous main instalments of the series, works by Junichi Masuda.

Pokémon Wind and Waves is set to launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027, but whilst we wait for its release, you can enjoy the soundtrack below.