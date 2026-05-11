Nintendo is changing the name of its store in many regions by the end of May

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Nintendo is soon set to make a change to one of its most frequently used services, as on May 27, the My Nintendo Store will be renamed, with the current existing name set to be sunset in favour of something very similar but a little less personal...

Essentially, the "My" element of the existing name is being dropped in favour of the store simply being known as Nintendo Store in the future. This seems to simply be a change to bring things more in line with Nintendo's other apps and services, which lack the personal "My" element as it stands, for example, as is the case with Nintendo Music.

The change will come into effect in many regions on May 27 and Nintendo is not expecting there to be any changes to the content of the service.