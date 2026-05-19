Nintendo confirms presence at Gamescom 2026

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Gamescom is a few months away still, but that time is sure to fly by and soon we'll be heading back once more to the world's biggest gaming show. As it was last year, Nintendo is expecting to be a big part of that show once again, as the company has confirmed on social media.

Nintendo was around at Gamescom last year, showing off Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Metroid Prime 4, and who could forget Hollow Knight: Silksong, the game that saw the largest queues at Gamescom 2025. This year, Nintendo's line-up is rather unclear as we head towards the summer, with a lot of major Nintendo releases for this year having already come out, or having release dates that mean they'll be out before August. Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave could be a headliner, but we're expecting a bit more to make the Gamescom appearance worthwhile.

It could be that Nintendo will show off Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on the Switch 2 again. Or, speaking of FromSoftware, perhaps we'll have a Duskbloods-focused Nintendo presence at Gamescom. There's hope among fans for a big Nintendo Direct in June, so that we can get a few more headliners in our back pocket as we head to Gamescom in August.