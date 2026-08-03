Nintendo celebrates late summer with a Sunshine-inspired wallpaper

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The worst of the heat is over in most places, people have started returning from their vacations, and in the northernmost parts of Europe, the first signs of fall are beginning to show. In other words, it's a little later than usual, but as is tradition, Nintendo has now released a summer wallpaper.

This time, the wallpaper is based on a classic Super Mario Sunshine artwork, showing Mario chilling on a beach, with Princess Peach herself providing some much-needed shade. You can also spot a Blooper in the ocean, and on the beach you'll find a side-stepper, the crab that made its debut in Mario Bros. back in 1983 - two years before Mario developed his love for mushrooms in Super Mario Bros.

Nintendo

If you'd like to download this wallpaper in one of three different resolutions (including sizes suitable for smartphones) to use during the remaining days of summer, you can do so here.