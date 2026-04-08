Nigel Farage's Reform UK proposes visa bans to countries asking for reparations demands over slavery

HQ

The UK political party Reform UK has proposed denying visas to citizens of countries that demand reparations for transatlantic slavery, a decision that has drawn sharp criticism internationally.

Led by Nigel Farage, the party said it would block visa applications from nations pursuing compensation claims, including countries such as Ghana and Jamaica. The proposal comes as calls for reparations gain traction among international groups.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) condemned the idea, with its reparations commission describing it as a reflection of "toxic racism" and urging the party to reconsider its stance.

Reparations advocates argue that compensation is necessary to address the long-term economic and social impacts of slavery, while many maintain that present-day governments should not be held accountable for historical injustices.

The proposal adds to a growing political debate in the UK over how to address the legacy of slavery, particularly as the country approaches future elections.