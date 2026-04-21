Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock return in Practical Magic 2, debuting this September

Everything seems to be getting a sequel these days and naturally that means Practical Magic isn't safe. This September, the long-awaited follow-up flick to the 1998 original will be making its arrival, with this simply known as Practical Magic 2.

It sees both Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman returning as the Owens sisters and sees how they use their arcane skills and abilities to deal with a dark threat that is threatening their family.

Written by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett and directed by Susanne Bier, Practical Magic 2 also brings a rather star-studded cast that includes Lee Pace, Joey King, Maisie Williams, Xolo Mariduena, Solly McLeod, Stockard Channing, and Dianne Wiest.

The premiere date for the movie is planned for September 11 and you can see the teaser trailer for the flick below, alongside the official brief synopsis.

"Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, Practical Magic 2 returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem."