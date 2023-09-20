Nicolas Cage visits dreams in new Dream Scenario trailer

Have you always dreamed of being visited by Nicolas Cage himself in your dreams? The new Dream Scenario trailer explores this very concept, with Cage playing a university professor who suddenly becomes a global celebrity when his form inexplicably invades people's dreams. The film will be released in the US in November, but we'll let you know when the film hits European shores.

Would you like to be invaded by Nicolas Cage in your dreams?

Synopsis:

A hapless family man finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. When his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom.