Nicolas Cage is coming to Dead by Daylight

Behaviour Interactive has announced that it is bolstering the already massive character list of Dead by Daylight with a Hollywood legend. The lead star of Con Air, Face/Off, Ghost Rider, National Treasure, Renfield, Pig, The Croods, and many, many other iconic films, Nicolas Cage, is making his debut into the asymmetrical multiplayer survival horror game as a playable character.

For those wondering, Nic Cage will not be playing a character in the game, he will just be himself, and as for how this ties into the lore of Dead by Daylight, we're told:

"After countless awards and over one hundred movies shot across the globe, Nicolas Cage had seen it all and done it all - or so he thought. While on set filming the role of a lifetime, his performance summoned The Entity, a malevolent being of incomprehensible power. The actor soon found himself cast in otherworldly Fog, forced to Survive a host of terrifying Killers deadlier than even the most scathing film critic."

Nic Cage will arrive in Dead by Daylight on July 5, and ahead of that, you can catch the teaser trailer for the new character below.