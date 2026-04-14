Nicola Coughlan and Foo Fighters to collide for SNL UK's fifth episode

Following the fourth episode of Saturday Night Live UK happening over the past weekend, there will not actually be a show for a short while, as a mid-season break is occurring this weekend ahead of SNL UK returning on April 25.

When the fifth show does come about, it turns out there will be quite an eye-catching combination between the host and musical performer, as Nicola Coughlan will headline (after appearing in cameo roles in the first episode) and be supported by Foo Fighters as the musical guest.

With this in mind, there are only three more hosts and musical performers left to be announced for SNL UK's first season, which we should get answers about relatively soon.