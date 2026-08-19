Nick Kyrgios tests positive for cocaine: "I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility"

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Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine. The 31-year-old Australian player submitted a sample during the ATP 250 Mallorca Open on June 22, and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed it contained benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Kyrgios has admitted the "huge mistake", apologised to fans and did not appeal the sanction, while waiting for the final length of the suspension, which could depend on whether the substance was taken during competition or not, and could last between three and 12 months, or less if Kyrgios agrees to a programme of rehabilitation, as The Guardian reports.

On Instagram, Kyrgios wrote a statement: "I recently tested positive in a drug test in Mallorca for cocaine. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it."

"I apologize to my fans, my family, my sponsors, and all the people close to me. Above all, I apologize to the children who look up to me. I know the example this sets, and I am deeply disappointed in myself."

Kyrgios explains why he resorted to drugs after two difficult years

Kyrgios did "not want to make excuses", but offered some context for why he took drugs, saying the last two years have been plagued by injuries that took "a huge toll physically and mentally".

"My body hasn't been able to do what my mind expects it to do, and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined."

"I've always said I didn't choose tennis - tennis chose me. But letting go of something that has been my whole life is one of the hardest things I've ever had to face. At times I've felt helpless and alone. None of that excuses what I did."

Kyrgios considers this good news as it is "a wake up call", and for the next 28 days he will step away from social media and public life, and asks people to respect his privacy and "most importantly the privacy of my family. I'm sorry. I'll do the work and come back better."