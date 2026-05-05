Neymar's incident with Robinho's son mudd clouds slim chances of making into Ancelotti's list for World Cup

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An incident between Neymar and Robinho Júnior, son of Brazil and Santos player Robinho, has reignited doubts that Neymar will be called for the Brazilian national team for World Cup. According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, a dispute erupted between Neymar, 34, and Robinho Júnior, 18, after the teenager made a dribble over Neymar, with the veteran player becoming irritated and allegedly pushing and even slapping the teenager, according to some reports.

Neymar later apologised to his teammate, who has joined Santos as a permanent members of the squad this year. Since this incident happened on Monday, which reportedly was privately solved in a cordial manner, it has been weaponised by Neymar's supporters and detractors, as time runs out for Neymar to impress coach Carlo Ancelotti so that he is called for the World Cup squad.

Beyond incidents, Neymar's team Santos is not in a good sporting position and Neymar has done little to convince Ancelotti that he is fit, as his team sits 16th in the 20-team Brazilian league, just above relegation, and at the bottom of their group in the CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana, facing elimination.