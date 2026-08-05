Neymar loses control in shameful provocation against rivals in Copa Brazil

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Neymar Jr. has starred in a shameful scene with his club Santos, after a 1-0 victory in which they eliminated Remo in the Brazilian Cup round of 16. A video that has gone viral shows Neymar completely losing control, shouting at the rival players, staff and/or some fans in the corridors leading to the dressing room, grabbing the crest on his shirt and pitifully dancing to provoke the opposing team, separated by a fence.

Remo's fans were hostile with Neymar since the moment he entered the pitch as a substitute in the second half, eventually giving an assist to Rony's winning goal. When he left the pitch, he threw kisses to the fans, and in the corridors leading to the dressing rooms, according to reports, Neymar taunted the rival players, shouting "eliminated, eliminated". As rivals responded with more shouts and insults in the mixed zone, Neymar also exploded.

Remo's director, Antonio Carlos Teixeira, who was present during Neymar's breakdown, was very critical with the player. "Santos doesn't need this. That bum Neymar, who is idolized by a bunch of kids, acted like a clown and then came to provoke us. We are guilty of idolizing a bunch of bums like that guy".