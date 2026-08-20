Next Xbox system update will give users more control of their dashboard and local game saves

HQ

One thing you can say about Xbox ever since Asha Sharma took over earlier this year is that more meaningful and significant improvements to the user experience have been arriving at a much quicker rate.

To this end, the information on the planned October updates for Xbox has now been revealed since the features are now available for Xbox Insiders to start putting through the ringer.

There are a multitude of improvements being introduced, but perhaps the biggest revolves around the Home dashboard and how players are now being given more control over this part of the Xbox experience. You will be able to more effortlessly see what appears in the Recent Games and Apps list, remove any item using the Menu button, even click in the right thumbstick to be able to fade the UI away to let your immersive background take centre stage.

Beyond this, you'll be able to delete local save files that aren't in use in each of your games to hopefully free up a bunch of storage space. You'll be able to view your badges to see what each means and even display the ones you take pride in, and on the topic of badges, a new Day One badge is arriving to celebrate those who were there on the day the Xbox One launched on November 22, 2013. There are then also improvements to the wishlist so any purchased games are automatically removed from the list.

Again, these features are now being tested by Xbox Insiders but they should be coming to the public quite soon as they're regarded as part of the October update.