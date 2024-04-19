Next week's Epic Store games leaked - Lisa: The Painful will be free from next Thursday

HQ

Last summer, Dingaling and Serenity Forge released Lisa: Definitive Edition (with Lisa: The Painful and its sequel Lisa: The Joyful) on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. We jumped right in to experience this unique and heartbreaking story that completely stole our hearts, and from next week everyone who wants to can enjoy it on PC at no cost. The well-known leaker billbil-kun has revealed ahead of time the free games that Epic will be offering in its shop next week, and Lisa is one of them.

The other is Industria, a first-person shooter that takes you from East Berlin to a parallel reality shortly before the end of the Cold War in search of a missing co-worker as you unravel a dark past in a mysterious parallel dimension," according to the official description.

Both games will be available from Thursday, 25 April until 2 May. We recommend that you don't miss the opportunity to get them and keep them forever. And if you don't know Lisa and want to get into the game, check out our review of LISA: Definitive Edition.