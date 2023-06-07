Lisa: The Painful makes the leap to consoles in July with its Definitive Edition

What if you discovered an indie title today that brought you as much as Undertale did? Well, that's perhaps a bit of an exaggerated comparison, but the truth is that we're very excited about the announcement just made by small publisher Serenity Forge, which is bringing Lisa: The Painful to consoles (PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch), after 9 years available for PC gamers.

Lisa: The Painful is a post-apocalyptic side-scrolling RPG in which we control Brad, a road warrior in search of his adopted daughter Buddy, who has been kidnapped. He then embarks on an adventure filled with memorable characters and hilarious dialogue. Austin Jorgensen has on occasion cited Earthbound as one of his main influences on Lisa, for its use of humour in the face of difficult situations.

If you didn't know Lisa: The Painful now is the best time to do it, because the edition that is going to be released is the Definitive Edition, which includes both the base game and the expansion Lisa: The Joyful, and a few improvements, like 12 new languages, more dialogues and quests, and new powers from the warlords you defeat. These improvements will also come to PC.

Lisa Definitive Edition launches on 18 July, and you can watch the new trailer below.