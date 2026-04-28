Next of Kin returns with a new murder mystery

It's time for the third game in the Next of Kin series, where we'll play as veteran investigator and private detective Dennis Monroe. His white whale in life is a person known as the Epiphany Killer, who has also given the game its name: Next of Kin: Epiphany, a killer who has been on the loose for over two decades.

As usual, the goal is to solve puzzles, gather evidence, interview witnesses, search for clues, and then slowly but surely piece together enough information to crack the Epiphany Killer case once and for all.

Next of Kin: Epiphany is set to release later this year for PC and consoles, and we have a first trailer to share that lets you check out its classic 16-bit RPG look.