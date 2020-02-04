Cookies

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

New zombie revealed for PvZ: Battle for Neighborville

A lot of new content is coming to Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville this month.

PopCap Games and Electronic Arts have announced a new event for Plants vs. Zombies: The Battle of Neighborville inspired by Valentine's Day. This month's update offers players the opportunity to celebrate this event full of love (and brains) by visiting an original version of Prize Map. Throughout February, players can strive to unlock the Foodal Lord Draconius legendary costume for Kernel Corn, and there's also a new Turf Takeover map, called Preserve Pastures.

Players can also earn the Shogun-Guard upgrade for Kernel Corn, which gives him a personal shield. That ability item will be available for purchase in Rux's Emporium starting March 2. This new update also introduces a brand-new character in Plants vs. Zombies: The Battle of Neighborville, called Wizard Zombie. Players will be able to get it by reaching the end of the Reward Map during Luck o' the Zombie festival scheduled for March; after the event, the character will be available in the game for 500,000 coins.

