New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson end 53-year wait for the NBA Championship with another comeback

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End of the road for San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, who will have to wait for a NBA Championship, and also end of a 53-year wait for New York Knicks fans, who have won their first NBA ring since 1973, defeating San Antonio Spurs 94-90, and winning the series 4-1 overall.

It was with another comeback, not as stunning as in Game 4, improving from 29 points down, but also from double digita, 16 down. Once again, the Knicks proved to have a stronger mentality as the Spurs fumbled their lead in the fourth quarter (Spurs 18, Knicks 29), with Jalen Brunson scoring 45 points, a record for New York in a finals game. "Whenever someone counted us out, we found a way to come back and do something about it", said Brunson, who was naturally awarded the Bill Russell for Finals MVP.

According to NBA.com, there is a few data which shows how close these finals have been: there have never been a finals where every game was within five points in the last five minutes and the first series in the last 10 years where Games 1-5 were all within three points in the last two minutes. Yet New York was always better in those "clutch" moments, and have earned the title, which is also a revenge from the 1999 championship, the last time the Knicks reached the finals.