New World expands to consoles with a full game overhaul called New World: Aeternum

Geoff Keighley's gala at Summer Game Fest was once again the talk of the global gaming community. We had exciting news on titles already released, as well as presentations of new games coming in the next few months.

Amazon Game Studios didn't want to miss out on the big party to announce their upcoming game New World: Aeternum in style. That's right, the developers of the hitherto PC-exclusive MMORPG have been working in secret to bring their gigantic world to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, as well as making it a whole new experience, whether you've played it before on PC or are a newcomer to its shores. Console players will be able to discover the delights and dangers of Aeternum for the first time, enjoying an enhanced experience that includes all of the content from New World on PC, including the full base game and all previous updates, including the expansion Rise of the Angry Earth, plus a wealth of new content.

"New World: Aeternum is the culmination of years of development combined with input from the dedicated community of gamers who already made their way through the original New World on PC," said Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games. "Listening to player feedback is fundamental to the way we make games, and we know that New World: Aeternum delivers on the promise of a fresh and engaging New World experience that players can enjoy together across all platforms."

New World: Aeternum has been designed specifically for consoles, with the same features as for PC players and cross-play functionality. It will be available on both platforms (a PlayStation Plus or Game Pass Core subscription is required to play) on 15 October for €59.99 for the standard edition and €79.99 for the Deluxe Edition, which includes a bear mount and armour skin.