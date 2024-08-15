New World: Aeternum will host a crossplay-enabled open beta in mid-September

When I had the chance to go hands-on with New World: Aeternum in June at Summer Game Fest, I was really surprised with how this alternative take on the game turned a rather common-feeling MMORPG into a competent action-RPG. While some of you have had a chance to experience this for yourself in closed betas over the past few weeks, next month will allow the masses into the title, as Amazon Games will be hosting an open beta in September.

The open beta will run between September 13 and 16 and will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, in Europe, North and South America, and APAC, and will be fully crossplay-enabled too.

It will allow users to check out the opening experience and questline up to level 30, and while progress will not be saved and carried forward through to the full game when it launches on October 15, rewards that you unlock during the open beta will be provided at launch, meaning this is a prime way to get a jump on the rest of the community this autumn.

The open beta will also be pre-loadable as of September 12.