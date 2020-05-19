New Super Lucky's Tale announced for PS4 and Xbox One

You watching Advertisements

Yesterday, we reported that several stores across Europe had suddenly added a product page for New Super Lucky's Tale to Playstation 4 complete with box art. The game, as many of you undoubtedly know, had previously only been available for Nintendo Switch. It seemed incredibly unlikely that is was some sort of collective mistake, and sure enough, it wasn't.

Late yesterday, the official Twitter account for the Super Lucky series, suddenly announced:

"New Super Lucky's Tale is coming soon to Xbox One and PS4!! Stay tuned for more details..."

Super Lucky's Tale was a fun game which reached its full potential with New Super Lucky's Tale that had a better camera, more content and overall improvements. If you haven't checked it out before, we can recommend you to do it now.