LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | The Wonderful 101: Remastered
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
New Super Lucky's Tale

New Super Lucky's Tale announced for PS4 and Xbox One

Developer Playful Entertainment is bringing New Super Lucky's Tale to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Yesterday, we reported that several stores across Europe had suddenly added a product page for New Super Lucky's Tale to Playstation 4 complete with box art. The game, as many of you undoubtedly know, had previously only been available for Nintendo Switch. It seemed incredibly unlikely that is was some sort of collective mistake, and sure enough, it wasn't.

Late yesterday, the official Twitter account for the Super Lucky series, suddenly announced:

"New Super Lucky's Tale is coming soon to Xbox One and PS4!! Stay tuned for more details..."

Super Lucky's Tale was a fun game which reached its full potential with New Super Lucky's Tale that had a better camera, more content and overall improvements. If you haven't checked it out before, we can recommend you to do it now.

New Super Lucky's Tale

Related texts

New Super Lucky's TaleScore

New Super Lucky's Tale
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Playful's game offers some of the best platforming outside of first-party titles on the Switch full stop."



Loading next content