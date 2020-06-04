New story trailer lands for Necromunda: Underhive Wars

You're watching Advertisements

Necromunda: Underhive Wars is an upcoming tactics based on the brutal Warhammer 40K spin-off series of the same name, and it's coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One this summer.

What's more, fans of the tabletop game interested in finding a bit more about the narrative wrapper for this video game adaptation will get a few tidbits from the following story trailer, that highlights battles starring the likes of House Escher and House Goliath, two of the factions in the game.

We're promised "an over-the-shoulder view of every lethal takedown, brutal melee engagement and explosive firefight" and a game where we'll lead and customise our "gangs in action-packed, persistent game modes, where you'll bring your forces to fight against the AI, or with up to three other players online."

We're also promised that more information "will be coming very soon", so stay tuned for that.