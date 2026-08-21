New short-form video app Divine looks to "reset" social media

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Vine may have led to our obsession with short-form content on social media, but the new app and spiritual successor Divine might be the key to moving away from endless reels, TikToks, and YouTube Shorts.

After much anticipation, the app has finally been released to the public. Like Vine, Divine only allows for six-second videos to be played, and they'll be repeated on a loop for viewers. More than two million original Vines have been uploaded to the platform. AI-generated content is also banned on Divine.

"I want to see it rival other apps because I think we have gone awry," said former Twitter employee and Divine founder Evan Henshaw-Plath (via BBC News). He believes social media is in need of a "reset," and added that AI content is removed so people don't have to guess what is and isn't real on the platform.

Divine is also backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who had a senior role at Vine when it first launched. In its heyday, Vine had more than 200 million monthly users, launching some huge internet stars like the Paul brothers and King Bach.