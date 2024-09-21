New Netflix documentary tells the story of a young man's alternate life in World of Warcraft

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin first premiered at Sundance Film Festival back in January this year, but next month it'll make its way to streaming on Netflix. The film follows the life of Mats Steen, who suffered with a degenerative muscular disease.

As he grew older, Mats relied more on his wheelchair and assistance. He spent more and more hours in front of a screen, leading to concern from his parents about his life. However, when Mats passed away in 2014 at the age of 25, his family found out he was a key member of a World of Warcraft guild.

As the dashing rogue Ibelin, Mats lived another life entirely. "The film takes us on a journey through the breadth of Mats Steen's adventurous online life, introducing us to Ibelin, his charismatic World of Warcraft persona, and underscores how community and soulful relationships can transcend the boundaries of the physical world," Netflix writes in a Tudum piece.

You can check out the trailer for The Remarkable Life of Ibelin below, and it'll premiere on the 25th of October.