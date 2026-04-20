New Mercedes MBUX Hyperscreen is insane

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Mercedes are already stretching the boundaries for the size of in-car screens, but the upcoming a version of the MBUX Hyperscreen which is, quite frankly, something to behold.

As Top Gear puts it; "it's already giving us square eyes", and you can see why. The screen, in the concept images seen below, is almost pillar-to-pillar, meaning it stretching across the entire front dashboard.

These massive screens are nothing new, and Mercedes has pioneered them for a while, even as some consumers demand less screen and more tactility. But in the upcoming C-Class, they simply look... wild.

Mercedes also says that they've improved the quality of the screens featuring "innovative matrix backlight technology with almost ten million pixels and independently adjustable brightness zones".

What do you think?