Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Marathon

New Marathon trailer sets its sights on the Destroyer Shell

The new cinematic trailer introduces one of the game's classes.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After a turbulent period, Bungie is finally ready with their first game since Destiny 2 in 2017, namely Marathon. The game launches on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on March 5.

Bungie has now released a new trailer focusing on the game's Destroyer Shell, which players can use with their Runner. There's no gameplay in the trailer, but it's still worth checking out, if nothing else for the beautiful art direction that Marathon features.

Marathon launches on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on March 5.

HQ
Marathon

Related texts



Loading next content