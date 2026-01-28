New Marathon trailer sets its sights on the Destroyer Shell

HQ

After a turbulent period, Bungie is finally ready with their first game since Destiny 2 in 2017, namely Marathon. The game launches on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on March 5.

Bungie has now released a new trailer focusing on the game's Destroyer Shell, which players can use with their Runner. There's no gameplay in the trailer, but it's still worth checking out, if nothing else for the beautiful art direction that Marathon features.

