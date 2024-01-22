Jurassic Park writer is making a new Jurassic World movie

HQ

Call me old, but dinosaur movies haven't been the same since Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Sure, Chris Pratt and crew have given us decent popcorn movies, but nowhere near the tension or interesting universe-building as the first ones. It seems like Universal might agree with me.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Universal Pictures has asked David Koepp to write a new Jurassic World movie. That's the guy that wrote the first two Jurassic Park movies, if you didn't know. It even sounds like Koepp has been writing it for quite a while, as THR's sources claim the script is so great that they've heard whispers of it premiering as soon as 2025.

That sounds very optimistic though, as the movie doesn't even have a director yet, but we've seen Universal and its visual effect partners work extremely fast before. Either way, having David Koepp back sounds good on paper - even if he also wrote Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Tom Cruise's The Mummy.