Jurassic Park writer is making a new Jurassic World movie

And we might even get it as early as 2025.

Call me old, but dinosaur movies haven't been the same since Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Sure, Chris Pratt and crew have given us decent popcorn movies, but nowhere near the tension or interesting universe-building as the first ones. It seems like Universal might agree with me.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Universal Pictures has asked David Koepp to write a new Jurassic World movie. That's the guy that wrote the first two Jurassic Park movies, if you didn't know. It even sounds like Koepp has been writing it for quite a while, as THR's sources claim the script is so great that they've heard whispers of it premiering as soon as 2025.

That sounds very optimistic though, as the movie doesn't even have a director yet, but we've seen Universal and its visual effect partners work extremely fast before. Either way, having David Koepp back sounds good on paper - even if he also wrote Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Tom Cruise's The Mummy.

