New footage from cancelled Star Wars game appears online

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We seem to be in a bit of a Star Wars video game renaissance as of late. In the next couple of months alone, we'll see Star Wars take on XCOM-style strategic combat in Star Wars Zero Company, and give us a high-octane racing adventure in Star Wars: Galactic Racer. There's always potential for new stories to be told in a galaxy far, far away, but not all of them get to see the light of day.

Star Wars: Magellan is one such example. Originally starting development in early 2021, the game remained unannounced until MP1st first reported on it this week. It was meant to be an action RPG from the Zynga-owned studio Echtra, which closed in June 2025. Magellan isn't confirmed to have been the final title, but it was the latest working codename before the project and studio was shut down, and was used in some of the promo materials.

The gameplay appears to have been a mix of third-person shooting and melee combat, letting you play as a Mandalorian and a Jedi. It would have had a "shoot & loot" focus on gameplay, with players taking on Stormtroopers, droids, and more with their blasters, lightsaber, and abilities. Visually, it also looks a bit like Star Wars: Hunters, with more of a cartoonish style.

Beyond just shooting your way through groups of enemies, the game went deeper into its RPG element by allowing players to develop bonds with NPCs. While some of this may sound great on paper, we'll never know what it would've played like if Echtra had the chance to complete Star Wars: Magellan.