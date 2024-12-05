New details and gameplay on Menace before securing a 2025 launch

HQ

For the second year in a row, technical turn-based strategy title Menace once again tops the list of most anticipated games at the PC Gaming Show, but it will be the last. According to Overhype Studios and publisher Hooded Horse, Menace will finally see the light of day in 2025. The window is very wide, but as we are about to start the new year, we understand that the wait is already a matter of finding a comfortable place in the release calendar.

In addition to the announcement of the release window, Menace has shared a new gameplay trailer to see how the different units will behave and what they will look like next year in early access. Check it out below.