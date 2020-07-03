New Destroy All Humans! trailer celebrates Dependence Day

Fourth of July is, as most of you know, the US Independence Day, and to "celebrate" the holiday that's coming up tomorrow, THQ Nordic and Black Forest Games have released a brand-new trailer for the much-anticipated mayhem simulator (we mean action-adventure) Destroy All Humans! which depicts the mighty destructive in-game counter-holiday Dependence Day.
You can take a look at the trailer below and if you feel like you need to hop right into the game, there's a demo available for PC that you can try out ahead of the game's release on July 28 for PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Switch and Xbox One.
