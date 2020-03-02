New demo of Final Fantasy VII: Remake out today

If you've been waiting years and years to get your grubby mitts on Final Fantasy VII: Remake, then stop reading this right now and head over to your PS4 and start downloading the newly released demo, which landed today. We'll wait...

Right, good, you're back. Today also marks the embargo lift for the latest round of coverage from our recent hands-on with the reimagined classic RPG. You can read our hands-on impressions right here will you wait for that demo to finish installing.

Speaking of which, the demo lets players tackle the opening chapter and once again take down Mako Reactor 1, and during this iconic mission you'll get a chance to see just how much is new and what has stayed the same. What's more, if you need further incentive, anyone who downloads the demo will bag themselves an exclusive PS4-theme.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake, or at least the first part of it, is heading to PS4 (first, it's a timed exclusive) and will land on April 10. Now, as you're still waiting on that download, here's the opening movie for you to watch.