Torchlight III, the upcoming MMORPG by Echtra Games, is set to release later this year, starting on PC with a console release following shortly thereafter. Just recently, Echtra Games revealed a brand-new class headed to the game ahead of its release via a new trailer that you can watch below.

Sharpshooter is a ranged class who wields a bow and some ammunition-tricks up her its sleeve. Take a look at the trailer to see her in action.