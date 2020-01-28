Netflix's first full Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 trailer is here

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime's trailer did not appeal to fans of the original movie, who have complained about the inefficient use of CGI technology and tearing the brand from its soul (new video clearly emphasizes the action and it's difficult to find the philosophical nature of the original here). Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 dangerously resembles another Netflix's adaptation of the iconic anime, i.e. Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac, which rating on Rotten Tomatoes remains at an unsatisfactory level of 46%.

On YouTube, the trailer received 3.1 thousand dislikes and only 1.5 likes, and in the comments, users are voicing their disappointment and their concerns.

We remind you that the series will debut on Netflix in April this year.