Netflix unveils new Ghostbusters animated series arriving in 2027

The phone lines are on fire again as the Ghostbusters are back in action. A new Netflix animated series in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation has been announced, focusing on the beloved Ghostbusters IP.

In a press release shared with Gamereactor, we got a short logline of the series, which reads as follows: "Hailing from Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, the high end animated series based on the beloved Ghostbusters IP will debut exclusively on Netflix in 2027." You probably noticed there's no plot details given in that logline, but it's worth mentioning Netflix is bringing the series to its line-up at Annecy Film Festival this year, so we'll likely hear more then.

We do know that Dan Aykroyd is attached as an executive producer, but apart from that and the tentative release window of 2027, details are very sparse. With Sony Pictures Animation creating the show, though, we imagine the animation will be high quality, and we'll see ghosts new and old given fresh life in another medium.