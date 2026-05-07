Netflix to showcase more of Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory this summer

Netflix will be making June all about animation, all by having a rather major position at the Annecy Film Festival. With the festival slated to occur in mid-to-late June, the streamer has announced many of the projects that will be featured, including the recent Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory animated movie, which will be premiering in 2027.

The flick will star as part of the Next on Netflix Animation event that happens on June 24, where a sneak peek at the project will debut and tease what it will offer. For the time being, the official synopsis for the movie has been shared, as has a teaser image that depicts a very colourful factory and what looks to be Charlie getting ready to wage war upon it.

The synopsis explains: "Willy Wonka (Taika Waititi) has spent the years since the Golden Ticket contest behind bars (not the chocolate kind) for the crime of turning a child into a blueberry. Having served his time, Wonka returns to his factory determined to add a little sweetness to a bitter world. But one thing stands in his way: teenager Charlie Paley (Kit Connor) and his friends. Facing eviction, this next generation of "rotten" kids plot to break into the factory, nab a priceless Wonka Bar, and save their homes. But like many before them who enter the fantastical world of the factory, these kids are in for a bit more than they can chew..."

The movie is being directed by Jared Stern and Elaine Bogan, with Waititi attached as an executive producer. We don't yet know a firm premiere date or even a tighter window, but it is slated for arrival in 2027 all the same.