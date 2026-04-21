Netflix reveals the full cast for the live-action Gundam movie, including Sydney Sweeney and Jason Isaacs

Netflix has a whole host of projects in the pipeline but one of the more high-profile ones is a live-action adaptation of Gundam, a feature-length project that will bring the iconic universe to life in a way that we've never experienced before.

With production on the project now underway, Netflix has confirmed the cast for the film and also shared a brief plot outline of what to expect from it when it premieres down the line.

As per the stars involved, Gundam is headlined by Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo, but the cast is bolstered by Jason Isaacs, Jackson White, Javon Walton, Michael Mando, Gemma Chua-tran, Shioli Kutsuna, Nonso Anozie, Ida Brooke, and Oleksandr Rudynskyi.

In terms of the plot, we're informed about the following: "The live-action film starring Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo follows rival mech pilots at war across Earth and its space colonies."

With production now underway, a reasonable guess is that Gundam will arrive on Netflix sometime next year, likely in the second half of the year.