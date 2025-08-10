Netflix confirms One Piece season 3 as season 2 trailer debuts

HQ

The Japanese mega-hit One Piece has already conquered the world through its long-running manga and brilliant anime series, but many of us were still pleasantly surprised by how Netflix's bouncy live-action adaptation managed to capture the adventurous spirit of the source material.

Now fans can rejoice at not one, but two One Piece-related announcements: live-action Luffy and his Straw Hat crew will return to Netflix next year, and a brand-new trailer for the second season has just dropped. In it, we get our first look at characters such as Robin, Smoker, Brogy, and Laboon. The trailer also revealed that a third season is already in production—meaning we (hopefully) won't have to wait too long for more swashbuckling pirate adventures.

Season two will adapt the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the manga. Alongside Luffy and his crew, we'll see Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile, Lera Abova as Nico Robin, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, and Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk.

