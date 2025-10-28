Netflix confirms One Piece Season 2 releases on the 10th of March, 2026

HQ

Hoist your flag, unfurl your sails, and get ready to journey through the Grand Line, as One Piece Season 2 officially has a release date at Netflix. We knew we were going to have to wait until next year to catch the next phase of Luffy and the gang's adventures, but now we know we'll see Season 2 next March.

The news was confirmed alongside the reveal of another new One Piece Season 2 poster, giving us a look at the snowy kingdom of Drum. With Laboon, Drum, the introduction of Baroque Works and more to cover this season, we'll have to see how Netflix's adaptation manages to run through the manga's story.

For things like Alabasta and the continuation of the Baroque Works storyline, we'll likely have to wait until Season 3. Here's hoping there won't be another 3-year wait ahead, as unlike characters in manga and anime, our live-action cast will age sooner or later.

In the meantime, if you want to hear more about One Piece Season 2, we got the dish (get it?) from Sanji himself at San Diego Comic-Con Malaga recently, and you can check out our interview below: