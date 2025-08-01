English
KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix already planning KPop Demon Hunters sequels, live-action remake

Could this be the quickest live-action remake pipeline we've ever seen?

It appears that Netflix has massive hopes to franchise KPop Demon Hunters. The animated feature made in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation has been a huge success for the streamer, setting a new viewing peak in its 6th week of 26.3 million views, and becoming Netflix's most-popular animated feature of all-time.

As per The Wrap, Netflix isn't about to let this potential franchise slip through its fingers, and two sequels are already being planned for the film. Also, there are talks about a live-action remake, which proves an ever-popular way to capitalise on an animated feature's success without risking a new story.

It's unclear when we might see these sequels or a remake, but considering how busy Sony Pictures Animation is right now, with the GOAT film and another Spider-Verse to make, it's likely going to be a while before KPop Demon Hunters makes its return.

KPop Demon Hunters

