Netflix adds four games to its platform

HQ

If you're tired of flipping through half-baked thrillers over the long weekend, then check out some new games on Netflix, which recently announced that it's diversifying its offerings by adding four games - three of which have already been released. These games are for mobile, while the fourth game will be released on May 31.

These games are Dragon Up (East Side Games), Moonlighter (11 Bit Studios), Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt (HandyGames) and Exploding Kittens - The Game (Exploding Kittens Digital). More information on the games can be found here. What do you think about Netflix games?