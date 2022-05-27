Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | My Time at Sandrock
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Netflix adds four games to its platform

      Three are available now, and the fourth drops on May 31.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      If you're tired of flipping through half-baked thrillers over the long weekend, then check out some new games on Netflix, which recently announced that it's diversifying its offerings by adding four games - three of which have already been released. These games are for mobile, while the fourth game will be released on May 31.

      These games are Dragon Up (East Side Games), Moonlighter (11 Bit Studios), Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt (HandyGames) and Exploding Kittens - The Game (Exploding Kittens Digital). More information on the games can be found here. What do you think about Netflix games?

      Netflix adds four games to its platform


      Loading next content