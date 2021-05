You're watching Advertisements

During the 5-year anniversary celebrations of Dead by Daylight yesterday, Behaviour Interactive finally unveiled Resident Evil, which will be the game's next chapter. A new map and three new characters will be offered in the form of Raccoon City Police Station, Nemesis, Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy. The chapter will be released on June 15 and Nemesis will also be the first killer to be helped by AI, as they fittingly have enough zombies...