Negotiations are underway for a potential S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Netflix show

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been one of the last success stories of the year. Despite bugs and performance issues being rife in the released version of the game, it still sold an incredible amount of copies, as people knew that GSC Game World had made something great beyond some issues.

With a successful game on its hands, GSC Game World is looking where it can go next. In a rare interview, GSC Game World owner Maksym Krippa spoke with Forbes Ukraine about plans for the future, including DLC and a Netflix series.

"With DLC and releases on other platforms to come, we think we can meet, and perhaps even exceed, even the wildest forecasts," Krippa said, regarding the future of the game. GSC Game World has already confirmed that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl turned a profit, but now we could see it go multimedia.

"Certain negotiations are currently underway, but the issue has not been resolved yet," Krippa told Forbes, speaking about a potential Netflix show. "I would like us to get a series on Netflix."