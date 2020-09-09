Necromunda: Underhive Wars is out now

You're watching Advertisements

A new tactical RPG set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, Necromunda: Underhive Wars, has just launched, and we just got a new launch trailer to mark the occasion.

In the new game from Rogue Factor (published by Focus Home Interactive), you can choose and build your crew and then take them into skirmishes as you look to stamp your authority on the criminal Underhive. Pick one of the Escher, Goliath, or Orlock gangs and take advantage of their unique specialisations and skills.

Underhive Wars is the first video game adaptation of the classic tabletop game Necromunda, and it's available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out the new trailer above, and stay tuned for more on the game as we've got someone playing it for review.