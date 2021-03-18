Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Necromunda: Hired Gun

Necromunda: Hired Gun revealed by Microsoft Store

The game is set in Warhammer 40,000's most infamous hive city.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It's not too surprising if you've never heard of Necromunda: Hired Gun. It is, in fact, not announced yet. But despite this, it now has a Microsoft Store page since yesterday, and is being developed by Streum On Studio (Space Hulk: Deathwing).

It takes place within the Warhammer 40K universe and puts you in the role of a hired gun in a singleplayer, first person shooter. The description of Necromunda: Hired Gun reads:

"The money's good, the dog's loyal, and the gun's reliable - but can you survive the hunt? Necromunda: Hired Gun is an indie fast-paced, violent, and thrilling FPS set in the darkest reaches of Warhammer 40,000's most infamous hive city."

The dog is a cyber-mastiff, which can be upgraded, as can your character, and you also have a grappling hook for "agile traversal of the massive environments". According to the store page, it launches on June 1, which is a Tuesday and common for game releases. So far, we only know of this game for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X - but we assume this is a multiformat title that will also be released for both PC and PlayStation.

Judging from the images on the store page, it sports both a great design and good looking graphics. We assume this one will be announced soon enough and hopefully we can share a trailer with you at that point.

Necromunda: Hired Gun
Necromunda: Hired Gun
Necromunda: Hired Gun
Necromunda: Hired Gun
Necromunda: Hired Gun

Thanks Idle Sloth

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy