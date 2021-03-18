Necromunda: Hired Gun revealed by Microsoft Store

You're watching Advertisements

It's not too surprising if you've never heard of Necromunda: Hired Gun. It is, in fact, not announced yet. But despite this, it now has a Microsoft Store page since yesterday, and is being developed by Streum On Studio (Space Hulk: Deathwing).

It takes place within the Warhammer 40K universe and puts you in the role of a hired gun in a singleplayer, first person shooter. The description of Necromunda: Hired Gun reads:

"The money's good, the dog's loyal, and the gun's reliable - but can you survive the hunt? Necromunda: Hired Gun is an indie fast-paced, violent, and thrilling FPS set in the darkest reaches of Warhammer 40,000's most infamous hive city."

The dog is a cyber-mastiff, which can be upgraded, as can your character, and you also have a grappling hook for "agile traversal of the massive environments". According to the store page, it launches on June 1, which is a Tuesday and common for game releases. So far, we only know of this game for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X - but we assume this is a multiformat title that will also be released for both PC and PlayStation.

Judging from the images on the store page, it sports both a great design and good looking graphics. We assume this one will be announced soon enough and hopefully we can share a trailer with you at that point.

Thanks Idle Sloth