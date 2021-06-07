Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Necromunda: Hired Gun

Necromunda: Hired Gun has received its first post-launch patch

The update includes several bug fixes and improvements to the audio.

Doom-like FPS Necromunda: Hired Gun launched last week and the general consensus amongst fans and critics was that it lacked some much-needed polish. Luckily, for early adopters of the game, a new patch has been released and it includes several bug fixes and audio improvements.

Along with this initial patch, developer Streum On Studio also updated fans on improvements that they can expect to see within the near future. The list of problems that the developers are looking into include crashes and stuttering and performance issues. Within a blog post, the studio said: "We're aware of several technical issues that need to be resolved. We want to assure you we're working our hardest to fix these as soon as possible."

You can take a full list of patch notes from the game's first update below:

Audio


  • Dialogue sound mixing improvements (global VO volume increased)

  • Added missing sound FXs in levels

Bug fixes


  • Fix a possible blocker during the Takedown tutorial

  • Fix of a random bug causing an incorrect offset in aiming alignment

  • Fix of Numpad keys triggering unexpected behaviours ingame

  • Invert camera setting doesn't apply on the wheel selection anymore

  • Fix of a bug when opening a menu while Strengh Booster is still active

  • Various fixes

Gamepad


  • Rework of the Aim Assist when the player switch to iron sight

Necromunda: Hired Gun

