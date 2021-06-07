Necromunda: Hired Gun has received its first post-launch patch

You're watching Advertisements

Doom-like FPS Necromunda: Hired Gun launched last week and the general consensus amongst fans and critics was that it lacked some much-needed polish. Luckily, for early adopters of the game, a new patch has been released and it includes several bug fixes and audio improvements.

Along with this initial patch, developer Streum On Studio also updated fans on improvements that they can expect to see within the near future. The list of problems that the developers are looking into include crashes and stuttering and performance issues. Within a blog post, the studio said: "We're aware of several technical issues that need to be resolved. We want to assure you we're working our hardest to fix these as soon as possible."

You can take a full list of patch notes from the game's first update below:

Audio



Dialogue sound mixing improvements (global VO volume increased)



Added missing sound FXs in levels



Bug fixes



Fix a possible blocker during the Takedown tutorial



Fix of a random bug causing an incorrect offset in aiming alignment



Fix of Numpad keys triggering unexpected behaviours ingame



Invert camera setting doesn't apply on the wheel selection anymore



Fix of a bug when opening a menu while Strengh Booster is still active



Various fixes



Gamepad