Necromunda: Hired Gun has received its first post-launch patch

Doom-like FPS Necromunda: Hired Gun launched last week and the general consensus amongst fans and critics was that it lacked some much-needed polish. Luckily, for early adopters of the game, a new patch has been released and it includes several bug fixes and audio improvements.
Along with this initial patch, developer Streum On Studio also updated fans on improvements that they can expect to see within the near future. The list of problems that the developers are looking into include crashes and stuttering and performance issues. Within a blog post, the studio said: "We're aware of several technical issues that need to be resolved. We want to assure you we're working our hardest to fix these as soon as possible."
You can take a full list of patch notes from the game's first update below:
