Necrom is the new adventure for The Elder Scrolls Online in 2023

Thanks to the presentation that concluded a few minutes ago at the Xbox Developer_Direct, we now have a name and release date for the new adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online, called Necrom. The next chapter of Zenimax Online Studios' MMORPG moves away from the archipelago of High Isle and takes us to a region well known to fans of Bethesda's series: Morrowind. However, this new chapter, which will officially arrive on 5 June, will begin with a prelude in the dungeon DLC Scribes of Fate, scheduled for release on PC on 13 March, and a couple of weeks later (28 March) on Xbox consoles.

HQ

Necrom will feature thirty hours of new story content, in which players will be able to visit two zones in the eastern region of Morrowind and introduces a new class to the game: the arcanist. This new character type receives its abilities from the magic of daedra prince Hermaeus Mora and his plane of Oblivion.